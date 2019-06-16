World No. 30 Berrettini saved five points in the marathon second set tie-break and held on to win it 13-11 for his third ATP crown in last 11 months.

Berrettini, who defeated home favourite Jan-Lennard Struff in the semi-final, grabbed an early break point in the opening set, as the 18-year-old erred by pushing a backhand approach shot into the net.

Auger-Aliassime, who is youngest player in the world's top 100, was unable to take advantage of one of his five chances in the tie-break, with Berrettini serving well under pressure before taking control of points on his forehand.

Berrettini won all 50 of his service games over the week, claiming more than 89% of his first-serve points in his five matches and becoming the first Italian male grasscourt titlist since Andreas Seppi in Eastbourne in 2011.

The 23-year-old had never tasted victory on grass before, with both his previous wins coming on clay courts in Gstaad and Budapest.

Stuttgart marks Auger-Aliassime's third defeat in as many finals this year after losing out in Rio de Janeiro and Lyon.