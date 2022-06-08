It was a case of ‘no grass shoes, no problem’ for Nick Kyrgios at the Stuttgart Open.

The Australian is back on the ATP Tour for the first time since April this week, but his preparation for the grass swing did not get off to the best start.

Kyrgios’ bags went missing on his way from Australia to Stuttgart and he had to play in clay-court shoes during his doubles win with Alexander Bublik.

Fortunately his bags arrived ahead of his singles match against Jiri Lehecka, which he won in straight sets.

“Everything came last night,” said Kyrgios.

“Today was the first time I wore grass-court shoes. I played my doubles in clay-court shoes yesterday…and still won!

“I knew it was going to be tough. I didn’t have the best preparation here. My tennis bag didn’t come until yesterday, I didn’t have grass-court shoes, I had my clay-court shoes. There was a bit of adversity, but I’m feeling good moving forward.”

Kyrgios fired down 18 aces and only dropped seven points behind his first serve as he beat Lehecka in 77 minutes.

The world No. 78 sealed the win with an underarm tweener serve that Lehecka chipped long.

“That’s what I have to do to win matches, serve big and play on my instinct,” said Kyrgios.

“I’ve been hitting tennis balls in Australia on grass, so I’ve had some preparation. Obviously, nothing like a match, but I never really need matches under my belt to go out there and perform.”

Kyrgios is making his third appearance in Stuttgart, previously losing to the eventual champions on both occasions (Roger Federer in 2018, Matteo Berrettini in 2019).

He looked in good form to start the season as he won the men’s double title at the Australian Open, made the quarter-finals in Indian Wells and the last 16 of the Miami Open.

He will play fifth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round in Stuttgart.

“The atmosphere is great here,” said Kyrgios. “I like the crowd here. I’ve had some good memories here.

“Every time I’ve lost at this tournament, I ended up losing to the winner. So hopefully I don’t lose, and if I lose, that person knows they’re probably going to win the tournament!”

