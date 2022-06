Tennis

ATP Stuttgart highlights: Matteo Berrettini beats Radu Albot to reach quarter-finals in Germany

Matteo Berrettini advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open following a 6-2 4-6, 6-3 win over Radu Albot. Berrettini next faces either fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego or Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany for a place in the semi-finals.

00:00:39, an hour ago