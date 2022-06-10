Stefanos Tsitsipas says that Andy Murray is "one of the favourites" of the whole tournament ahead of their quarter-final match at the Stuttgart Open.

Murray claimed victory against Alexander Bublik in the round of 16, winning 6-3 7-6(4)

The result means that he makes his first quarter-final appearance in six months, his last one being in Sydney back in January.

Should Murray, who is the world No. 69 at the moment, beat Tsitsipas on Friday, he would come that much closer to returning to the top 50, a feat that he has not accomplished in over four years.

Tsitsipas enters the Stuttgart grass court tournament’s quarter-finals having beat Dominic Striker 6-2 6-4. He’s only faced off against Murray once before, winning during the first round of the US Open last August.

"Andy is one one of the best grass players. He's been out injured but he's been getting some good wins against some of my peers," said Tsitsipas.

The Greek claims that Murray should be feared by everyone at the tournament, saying: "His game is absolutely there, he's one of the favourites here.

"He's had a lot of grass battles and a lot of good wins.

"My game is built for grass courts, I can 100 per cent have good results on this surface," Tsitsipas said. "But it might take a bit of time.

"I want to get the most out of my game and push it to the limit."

Murray has not made it a secret that he has struggled to get back to the form that saw him be the world No. 1 back in 2016.

However, the 35-year-old says that his confidence is starting to come back, and he’s hoping that the momentum continues: "It's nice to be back at this stage.”

"This was a solid win and I'll try and push through to the semis.” he said on his victory against Bublik after coming back from being 5-2 down in the second.

"When I was down in the second set it was frustrating, I was thinking of what I could do differently.

"He hit some great shots - but some that you wouldn't teach. The multiple drop shots were unexpected."

