A. Murray vs A. Bublik | Stuttgart
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 08.06.2022 | Tennis Club Weissenhof
Not started
A. Murray
A. Murray
A. Bublik (7)
A. Bublik (7)
from 23:00
Andy Murray - Alexander Bublik

Players Overview

Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
  • ATP ranking68
  • ATP points890
  • Age35
  • Height1.9m
  • Weight-
Alexander-Bublik-headshot
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • ATP ranking42
  • ATP points1108
  • Age24
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
Alexander-Bublik-headshot
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Murray

A. Bublik

