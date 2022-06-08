A. Murray vs A. Bublik | Stuttgart
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 08.06.2022 | Tennis Club Weissenhof
Not started
A. Murray
A. Bublik (7)
from 23:00
Andy Murray - Alexander Bublik
Players Overview
AndyMurray
Scotland
- ATP ranking68
- ATP points890
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
- ATP ranking42
- ATP points1108
- Age24
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. Murray
A. Bublik
