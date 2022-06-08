H. Hurkacz vs M. Fucsovics | Stuttgart
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 08.06.2022 | Tennis Club Weissenhof
Not started
H. Hurkacz (3)
M. Fucsovics
from 23:00
Players Overview
HubertHurkacz
Poland
- ATP ranking13
- ATP points3258
- Age25
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
MártonFucsovics
Hungary
- ATP ranking55
- ATP points990
- Age30
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
H. Hurkacz
M. Fucsovics
