O. Otte vs M. Berrettini | Stuttgart
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 11.06.2022 | Center Court
Not started
O. Otte
M. Berrettini (2)
11/06
Players Overview
OscarOtte
Germany
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points945
- Age28
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- ATP ranking10
- ATP points3805
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
O. Otte
M. Berrettini
Men's Singles / Semifinal
