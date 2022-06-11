O. Otte vs M. Berrettini | Stuttgart
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 11.06.2022 | Center Court
Not started
O. Otte
O. Otte
M. Berrettini (2)
M. Berrettini (2)
11/06
Oscar Otte - Matteo Berrettini

Players Overview

Oscar-Otte-headshot
OscarOtte
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking61
  • ATP points945
  • Age28
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking10
  • ATP points3805
  • Age26
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Oscar-Otte-headshot
OscarOtte
Germany
Germany
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

O. Otte

M. Berrettini

Men's Singles / Semifinal

LIVE MATCH: Oscar Otte vs Matteo Berrettini

ATP Stuttgart - 11 June 2022

Follow the ATP Stuttgart Tennis match between Oscar Otte and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 11 June 2022.

