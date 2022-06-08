R. Albot vs M. Berrettini | Stuttgart
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 08.06.2022 | Center Court
Not started
R. Albot (Q)
M. Berrettini (2)
08/06
Radu Albot - Matteo Berrettini

Players Overview

Radu-Albot-headshot
RaduAlbot
  • ATP ranking121
  • ATP points520
  • Age32
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight69kg
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
  • ATP ranking10
  • ATP points3805
  • Age26
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Radu-Albot-headshot
RaduAlbot
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

R. Albot

M. Berrettini

LIVE MATCH: Radu Albot vs Matteo Berrettini

ATP Stuttgart - 8 June 2022

Follow the ATP Stuttgart Tennis match between Radu Albot and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 8 June 2022.

Find up to date ATP Stuttgart results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.