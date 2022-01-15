Andy Murray lost 6-3, 6-3 to Russian Aslan Karatsev in Sydney Tennis Classic final ahead of Australian Open.

The former world number one, playing in his first ATP final since 2019, was no match for the power of Karatsev who saw off fellow Brit Dan Evans in the semi-finals.

Ad

He appeared jaded after a physically draining battle against Reilly Opelka in the semi-finals.

Australian Open 'It's not been good' - Murray hopes for a swift conclusion to Djokovic saga YESTERDAY AT 10:38

But Murray, who has enjoyed his best week of tennis in years, will be buoyed by his run to the final ahead of a wildcard appearance at the Australian Open.

He begins his tournament against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday.

More to follow...

ATP Sydney Murray reaches first ATP final in 27 months, Evans out after epic YESTERDAY AT 08:14