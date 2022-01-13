Andy Murray is through to the semi-finals of an ATP event for the first time since 2019 after David Goffin was forced to withdraw from their last eight encounter.

Murray took the first set 6-2 against the Belgian, who had tweaked his knee in his previous match in Sydney and appeared to be struggling to move with fluency.

Seemingly increasingly uncomfortable as the first set wore on, Goffin called the trainer but was unable to rid himself of the ailment, and shook hands at a set down as Murray advanced to the last four.

It continues an unfortunate few months for the former world number seven, who missed the end of 2021 after a separate knee issue followed elbow surgery.

For Murray, however, this was another strong showing as he continues to tune-up for next week's Australian Open.

The Scot began strongly, manipulating Goffin around the court well to take a 3-0 lead.

The Belgian rallied but a battling Murray clung on in an eight-minute service game at 4-2 to move within a game of the set, and added the next to reach the last four.

It is the first time since his triumph at the 2019 European Open that Murray has won three consecutive matches at an ATP event.

"The movement was what I was most pleased with," said Murray.

I maybe made a few more errors than I would have liked but I thought I moved well.

"I did a lot of running - [it was] good to come out and move well today."

Djokovic practises in Melbourne but Australian Open defence still in limbo

Murray will face powerful American Reilly Opelka in the semi-finals. Behind a typically forthright serving performance, Opelka beat compatriot Brandon Nakashima in straight sets, slamming 17 aces in a 7-6 (7-4), 602 win.

Murray and Opelka have never met in a competitive match.

Top seed Aslan Karatsev is also through to the semi-finals at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

He took a back-and-forth encounter against Lorenzo Sonego and awaits the victor of Dan Evans' meeting with Maxime Cressy.

