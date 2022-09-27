Arthur Rinderknech - Marius Copil

A. Rinderknech vs M. Copil | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.09.2022 | Court 1
Not started
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
M. Copil
M. Copil
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Arthur-Rinderknech-headshot
ArthurRinderknech
France
France
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points817
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Marius-Copil-headshot
MariusCopil
Romania
Romania
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age31
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight86kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Rinderknech

M. Copil

Related matches

V. Pospisil
V. Pospisil
T. Griekspoor (8)
T. Griekspoor (8)
from 10:00
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
A. Karatsev (6)
A. Karatsev (6)
from 10:00
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 10:00
C. Ilkel
S. Korda
S. Korda
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Arthur Rinderknech vs Marius Copil

ATP Tel Aviv - 27 September 2022

Follow the ATP Tel Aviv Tennis match between Arthur Rinderknech and Marius Copil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 27 September 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tel Aviv results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.