Edan Leshem - Vasek Pospisil

E. Leshem vs V. Pospisil | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Israel Tennis Center
Not started
E. Leshem
E. Leshem
V. Pospisil
V. Pospisil
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Edan-Leshem-headshot
EdanLeshem
Israel
Israel
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight70kg
Vasek-Pospisil-headshot
VasekPospisil
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking149
  • ATP points363
  • Age32
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

E. Leshem

V. Pospisil

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

R. Safiullin
R. Safiullin
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
from 10:00
S. Korda
S. Korda
M. Cressy (4)
M. Cressy (4)
from 10:00
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
M. Cilic (2)
M. Cilic (2)
from 16:30
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Edan Leshem vs Vasek Pospisil

ATP Tel Aviv - 28 September 2022

Follow the ATP Tel Aviv Tennis match between Edan Leshem and Vasek Pospisil live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 September 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tel Aviv results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.