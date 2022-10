Tennis

Highlights: Marin Cilic to meet Novak Djokovic in ATP Tel Aviv final after beating Constant Lestienne

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Highlights: Marin Cilic is to meet Novak Djokovic in the ATP Tel Aviv final after beating Constant Lestienne in straight sets. The second-seeded Cilic secured a 7-5 6-3 win and will next face the top-seeded Serbian who he has a miserable record against. Cilic has lost 18 of the 20 appearances against Djokovic.

00:02:02, 42 minutes ago