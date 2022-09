Tennis

Highlights: Novak Djokovic cruises past Pablo Andujar to reach Tel Aviv quarter-finals

Top seed Novak Djokovic cruised past Pablo Andujar of Spain to reach the quarter-finals of the Tel Aviv Open. Last weekend, the Serb returned to tennis for the Laver Cup after more than two months away and following a win against Frances Tiafoe was surprisingly beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

