Tennis

Highlights: Novak Djokovic reaches final in Tel Aviv after seeing off Roman Safiullin in ATP Tour return

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Novak Djokovic advanced to the final of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open in Israel following a straight-sets win over Roman Safiullin on Saturday. Djokovic secured a 6-1 7-6 (7-3) victory and next faces either Marin Cilic or Constant Lestienne in Sunday's finale.

00:01:44, 31 minutes ago