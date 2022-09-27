J.J. Wolf - Emil Ruusuvuori

J. Wolf vs E. Ruusuvuori | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.09.2022 | Court 1
Not started
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 10:00
Players Overview

J.J.-Wolf-headshot
J.J.Wolf
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking75
  • ATP points683
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight79kg
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking54
  • ATP points896
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
J.J.-Wolf-headshot
J.J.Wolf
United States
United States
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

J. Wolf

E. Ruusuvuori

