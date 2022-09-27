Adrian Mannarino - Constant Lestienne

A. Mannarino vs C. Lestienne | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.09.2022 | Israel Tennis Center
Not started
A. Mannarino (7)
A. Mannarino (7)
C. Lestienne
C. Lestienne
from 23:00
Players Overview

Adrian-Mannarino-headshot
AdrianMannarino
France
France
  • ATP ranking51
  • ATP points956
  • Age34
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight70kg
Constant-Lestienne-headshot
ConstantLestienne
France
France
  • ATP ranking68
  • ATP points722
  • Age30
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight72kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Mannarino

C. Lestienne

LIVE MATCH: Adrian Mannarino vs Constant Lestienne

ATP Tel Aviv - 27 September 2022

Follow the ATP Tel Aviv Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Constant Lestienne live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 September 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tel Aviv results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

