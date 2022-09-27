Botic van de Zandschulp - João Sousa
B. van de Zandschulp vs J. Sousa | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.09.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp (5)
J. Sousa
from 10:00
Players Overview
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking35
- ATP points1233
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
JoãoSousa
Portugal
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points801
- Age33
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
B. van de Zandschulp
J. Sousa
