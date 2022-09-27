Botic van de Zandschulp - João Sousa

B. van de Zandschulp vs J. Sousa | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.09.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp (5)
B. van de Zandschulp (5)
J. Sousa
J. Sousa
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking35
  • ATP points1233
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
  • ATP ranking61
  • ATP points801
  • Age33
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. van de Zandschulp

J. Sousa

Related matches

V. Pospisil
V. Pospisil
T. Griekspoor (8)
T. Griekspoor (8)
from 10:00
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
M. Copil
M. Copil
from 10:00
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
A. Karatsev (6)
A. Karatsev (6)
from 10:00
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Botic van de Zandschulp vs João Sousa

ATP Tel Aviv - 27 September 2022

Follow the ATP Tel Aviv Tennis match between Botic van de Zandschulp and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 27 September 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tel Aviv results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.