Dominic Thiem - Marin Cilic

D. Thiem vs M. Cilic | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
M. Cilic (2)
M. Cilic (2)
from 16:30
Players Overview

Dominic-Thiem-headshot
DominicThiem
Austria
Austria
  • ATP ranking173
  • ATP points316
  • Age29
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg
Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking16
  • ATP points2345
  • Age33
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dominic-Thiem-headshot
DominicThiem
Austria
Austria
Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Croatia
Croatia
4

Wins

4 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Thiem

M. Cilic

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic

ATP Tel Aviv - 28 September 2022

Follow the ATP Tel Aviv Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 28 September 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tel Aviv results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

