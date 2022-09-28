Dominic Thiem - Marin Cilic
D. Thiem vs M. Cilic | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Thiem
M. Cilic (2)
from 16:30
Players Overview
DominicThiem
Austria
- ATP ranking173
- ATP points316
- Age29
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
MarinCilic
Croatia
- ATP ranking16
- ATP points2345
- Age33
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
4
Wins
4 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
D. Thiem
M. Cilic
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040