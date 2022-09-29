Liam Broady - Marin Cilic
L. Broady vs M. Cilic | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 29.09.2022 | Israel Tennis Center
Not started
L. Broady
M. Cilic (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LiamBroady
Great Britain
- ATP ranking174
- ATP points314
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
MarinCilic
Croatia
- ATP ranking16
- ATP points2345
- Age34
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
L. Broady
M. Cilic
Related matches
Men's Singles / Quarter-final
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040