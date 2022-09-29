Liam Broady - Marin Cilic

L. Broady vs M. Cilic | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 29.09.2022 | Israel Tennis Center
Not started
L. Broady
L. Broady
M. Cilic (2)
M. Cilic (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Liam-Broady-headshot
LiamBroady
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking174
  • ATP points314
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking16
  • ATP points2345
  • Age34
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Broady

M. Cilic

Related matches

Men's Singles / Quarter-final

from 23:00
R. Safiullin
R. Safiullin
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

Latest news

ATP Tel Aviv

Highlights: Cilic celebrates birthday by fighting back to beat Thiem at Tel Aviv Open

00:01:00

LIVE MATCH: Liam Broady vs Marin Cilic

ATP Tel Aviv - 29 September 2022

Follow the ATP Tel Aviv Tennis match between Liam Broady and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 September 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tel Aviv results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.