Roman Safiullin - Tomás Etcheverry

R. Safiullin vs T. Etcheverry | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
R. Safiullin
R. Safiullin
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Roman-Safiullin-headshot
RomanSafiullin
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking104
  • ATP points506
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Tomás-Etcheverry-headshot
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking87
  • ATP points601
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

R. Safiullin

T. Etcheverry

Related matches

S. Korda
S. Korda
M. Cressy (4)
M. Cressy (4)
from 10:00
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
M. Cilic (2)
M. Cilic (2)
from 16:30
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
from 23:00
E. Leshem
E. Leshem
V. Pospisil
V. Pospisil
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Roman Safiullin vs Tomás Etcheverry

ATP Tel Aviv - 28 September 2022

Follow the ATP Tel Aviv Tennis match between Roman Safiullin and Tomás Etcheverry live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 28 September 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tel Aviv results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.