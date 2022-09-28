Sebastian Korda - Maxime Cressy

S. Korda vs M. Cressy | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Korda
S. Korda
M. Cressy (4)
M. Cressy (4)
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking44
  • ATP points985
  • Age22
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking34
  • ATP points1253
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Korda

M. Cressy

Related matches

R. Safiullin
R. Safiullin
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
from 10:00
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
M. Cilic (2)
M. Cilic (2)
from 16:30
N. Djokovic (1)
N. Djokovic (1)
from 23:00
E. Leshem
E. Leshem
V. Pospisil
V. Pospisil
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Sebastian Korda vs Maxime Cressy

ATP Tel Aviv - 28 September 2022

Follow the ATP Tel Aviv Tennis match between Sebastian Korda and Maxime Cressy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 28 September 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tel Aviv results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.