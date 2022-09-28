Sebastian Korda - Maxime Cressy
S. Korda vs M. Cressy | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 28.09.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
S. Korda
M. Cressy (4)
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking44
- ATP points985
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
MaximeCressy
United States
- ATP ranking34
- ATP points1253
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Korda
M. Cressy
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040