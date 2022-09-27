Vasek Pospisil - Tallon Griekspoor
V. Pospisil vs T. Griekspoor | Tel Aviv Watergen Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 27.09.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
V. Pospisil
T. Griekspoor (8)
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
VasekPospisil
Canada
- ATP ranking149
- ATP points363
- Age32
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
TallonGriekspoor
Netherlands
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points955
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
Statistics
Recent matches
V. Pospisil
T. Griekspoor
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040