Tennis

Marin Cilic celebrates his birthday by fighting back to beat Dominic Thiem at Tel Aviv Open

Marin Cilic celebrated his 34th birthday with a fightback win against Dominic Thiem of Austria in the round of 16 at the Tel Aviv Open. The number two seed from Croatia lost the opening set on a tie break, but went on to complete a 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4 win in two hours and 43 minutes. Cilic will face either Botic van de Zandschulp or Liam Broady in the quarter-finals. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:00, 2 hours ago