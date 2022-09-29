Tennis

'One of the longest games I've ever played' - Novak Djokovic on Tel Aviv win against Pablo Andujar

Novak Djokovic said he'd played "one of the longest games" in his life as he defeated Pablo Andujar to reach the quarter-finals of the Tel Aviv Open. Having won the first seven games, Djokovic found himself involved in a titanic tussle in the eighth, which included 11 deuces and five break points saved by Andujar before the Spaniard finally took his first game of the match.

00:00:45, 44 minutes ago