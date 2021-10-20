Tennis

ATP tennis highlights: Andy Murray edges out Frances Tiafoe in three-set thriller in Antwerp

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Andy Murray prevailed in a thrilling three-set battle with American Frances Tiafoe in the opening round of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday. All three sets went to tie breaks as neither player could mount a significant advantage on the other. Murray took the first, but Tiafoe bounced back in the second, before the Brit finally secured the win.

