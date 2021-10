Tennis

ATP tennis highlights - Andy Murray falls to Diego Schwartzman in European Open round of 16

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Former world number one Andy Murray was knocked out of the ATP European Open despite going into a 4-1 first-set lead against Argentine veteran Diego Schrwartzman in Antwerp. His opponent won five successive games against Murray to secure the first set before claiming victory with a win on a tie-break in the second set.

00:01:18, 19 minutes ago