Tennis

ATP tennis video - Andy Murray cruises past Denis Kudla to reach second round of San Diego Open

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray cruised through to the second round of the San Diego Open with a straight sets win over American Denis Kudla on Tuesday. The 34-year-old Murray, given a wild card entry into the hard-court tournament, beat the 94th-ranked Kudla 6-3 6-2 in a match lasting just 69 minutes.

00:01:34, 32 minutes ago