Players on the ATP Tour will be limited to bathroom breaks of no more than three minutes starting next season.

The clock will start once the player reaches the bathroom and time violations will be enforced if anyone goes over the allotted time.

Players will be allowed one bathroom break per match and can only be taken at the end of a set, while an additional two minutes will be allowed for a change of clothes.

The rule change comes off the back of a high-profile incident at the US Open when former world number one Andy Murray accused Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas of cheating by taking lengthy toilet breaks.

Tsitsipas had a two-minute break at the end of the second set and an eight-minute one before the fifth set of their first round encounter which the 23-year-old won 2-6 7-6(7) 3-6 6-3 6-4.

Murray, who shouted "it is cheating" towards his box during the final set, said after the match: "It's just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match.

"I'm not saying I necessarily win that match, for sure, but it had influence on what was happening after those breaks."

Murray joked on Twitter the following day that it took less time for American billionaire Jeff Bezos to fly into space than Tsitsipas spent in the toilet.

Tsitsipas argued he was not breaking any rules. The Grand Slam rulebook stated players should take a "reasonable” amount of time for toilet breaks, but there was no set time limit.

“If I break a rule, sure, I’m guilty. I agree; I’m not doing something right,” Tsitsipas said at the time.

“If I’m staying within the guidelines, then what’s the issue?

"I haven’t done anything wrong, so I don’t understand. The people love the sport; they come to watch tennis. I have nothing against them. I love the fans. But some people don’t understand."

