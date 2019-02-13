ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

A.De Minaur VS L.Harris

2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - Lloyd Harris

ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Lloyd Harris live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
25
Previous matches
Lloyd Harris
Lloyd
Harris
South AfricaSouth Africa
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
99
Previous matches
