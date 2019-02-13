ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
A.De Minaur VS L.Harris
2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Rakuten Card Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - Lloyd Harris
ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Lloyd Harris live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Final
A.Mannarino
64
4
A.De Minaur
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
R.Bautista
2
2
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.De Minaur
✓
6
4
6
B.Coric
2
6
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
4
6
6
A.Murray
6
2
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
J.Millman
1
3
View more matches
Lloyd
Harris
Harris
South Africa
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking99
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bublik
✓
78
6
L.Harris
66
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Harris
✓
65
6
6
J.Sousa
77
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Lajovic
3
3
L.Harris
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
L.Harris
✓
4
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
5
65
63
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
77
77
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
07/08/2019
Tennis news - Dan Evans sets up Rafael Nadal clash with victory over Alex De Minaur
Montreal Masters
02/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 – Roger Federer overcomes first-set blip to beat debutant Lloyd Harris
Wimbledon men