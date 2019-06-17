ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round
•Live
H.Chung
•
6
2
M.Cilic
4
5
3 October 2019Colosseum
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Hyeon Chung - Marin Cilic
ATP Tokyo - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hyeon Chung and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hyeon
Chung
Chung
Korea
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age23
ATP ranking143
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
6
3
4
H.Chung
✓
3
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
3
4
J.Sousa
✓
1
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung
✓
1
2
7
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
✓
3
6
65
6
6
E.Escobedo
6
4
77
4
2
View more matches
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age31
ATP ranking30
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
4
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
M.Cilic
3
6
1
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic
✓
7
3
78
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic
✓
4
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kližan
3
2
66
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
78
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more