ATP Tokyo
Singles | Quarter-final
D.Goffin VS H.Chung
4 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Colosseum
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - David Goffin - Hyeon Chung
ATP Tokyo - 04 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Hyeon Chung live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
77
77
D.Shapovalov
65
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
1
710
6
P.Carreño
6
68
0
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin
✓
77
711
7
View more matches
Hyeon
Chung
Chung
Korea
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age23
ATP ranking143
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
✓
6
3
6
M.Cilic
4
6
1
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
6
3
4
H.Chung
✓
3
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
3
4
J.Sousa
✓
1
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung
✓
1
2
7
6
77
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more