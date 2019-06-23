ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
D.Goffin
✓
77
77
D.Shapovalov
65
62
3 October 2019Colosseum
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - David Goffin - Denis Shapovalov
ATP Tokyo - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
1
710
6
P.Carreño
6
68
0
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin
✓
77
711
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
6
View more matches
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking32
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
4
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
D.Shapovalov
3
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Gerasimov
4
6
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Klahn
6
3
63
D.Shapovalov
✓
3
6
77
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
4
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more