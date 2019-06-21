ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
D.Goffin VS P.Carreño
2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Colosseum
LIVE - David Goffin - Pablo Carreño
ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Pablo Carreño live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
65
69
5
D.Goffin
✓
77
711
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
G.Barrère
2
2
2
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Moutet
3
6
4
0
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
6
6
Pablo
Carreño
Carreño
Spain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age28
ATP ranking39
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Final
P.Carreño
✓
65
6
77
A.Bublik
77
4
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
D.Shapovalov
3
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
7
6
C.Garín
5
2
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
3
6
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
4
