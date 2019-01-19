ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

D.Shapovalov VS M.Kecmanovic

1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Colosseum
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Miomir Kecmanovic

ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
32
Previous matches
Miomir Kecmanovic
Miomir
Kecmanovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
51
Previous matches
