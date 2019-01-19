ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
D.Shapovalov VS M.Kecmanovic
1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Colosseum
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Miomir Kecmanovic
ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking32
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
D.Shapovalov
3
4
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Gerasimov
4
6
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
3
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Klahn
6
3
63
D.Shapovalov
✓
3
6
77
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
4
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
G.Monfils
✓
65
77
6
66
6
D.Shapovalov
77
64
4
78
3
View more matches
Miomir
Kecmanovic
Kecmanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age20
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
62
3
A.Ramos
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
2
0
A
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
0
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
611
77
62
6
3
P.Lorenzi
✓
713
62
77
3
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
2
1
5
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
6
7
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
M.Kecmanovic
2
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
View more matches
