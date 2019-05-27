ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

H.Hurkacz VS L.Pouille

30 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Hubert Hurkacz - Lucas Pouille

ATP Tokyo - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Hubert Hurkacz and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Hubert Hurkacz
Hubert
Hurkacz
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
36
Previous matches
View more matches
Lucas Pouille
Lucas
Pouille
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
26
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Relentless Novak Djokovic beats Lucas Pouille to reach semi-finals

ATP Cincinnati
17/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer gets 350th Grand Slam win after downing Lucas Pouille

Wimbledon
06/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic halts spirited Hubert Hurkacz to reach fourth round

Wimbledon
05/07/2019
play
Video

French Open 2019 – Highlights: Novak Djokovic hammers Hubert Hurkacz in opener

Roland-Garros men
27/05/2019