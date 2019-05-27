ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
H.Hurkacz VS L.Pouille
30 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Hubert Hurkacz - Lucas Pouille
ATP Tokyo - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hubert Hurkacz and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hubert
Hurkacz
Hurkacz
Poland
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age22
ATP ranking36
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
G.Barrère
✓
6
6
H.Hurkacz
2
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
6
3
78
1
4
J.Chardy
✓
3
6
66
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Final
B.Paire
3
6
3
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
3
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Semifinal
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Tiafoe
6
61
1
H.Hurkacz
✓
4
77
6
View more matches
Lucas
Pouille
Pouille
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age25
ATP ranking26
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
✓
77
6
L.Pouille
64
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
L.Pouille
66
64
J.Tsonga
✓
78
77
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
6
5
2
L.Pouille
✓
4
7
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
L.Sonego
1
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Evans
✓
6
6
64
6
L.Pouille
4
3
77
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
06/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer gets 350th Grand Slam win after downing Lucas Pouille
Wimbledon
05/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic halts spirited Hubert Hurkacz to reach fourth round
Wimbledon