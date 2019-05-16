ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

J.Struff VS G.Soeda

30 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Go Soeda

ATP Tokyo - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Go Soeda live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jan-Lennard Struff
Jan-Lennard
Struff
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
39
Previous matches
Go Soeda
Go
Soeda
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
134
Previous matches
