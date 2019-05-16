ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
J.Struff VS G.Soeda
30 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Go Soeda
ATP Tokyo - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Go Soeda live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking39
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
63
4
P.Herbert
✓
77
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
J.Isner
✓
6
77
77
J.Struff
3
64
65
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
6
C.Ruud
4
4
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
J.Struff
2
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
J.Struff
✓
6
65
78
S.Tsitsipas
4
77
66
Go
Soeda
Soeda
Japan
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age35
ATP ranking134
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
G.Soeda
5
63
A.Mannarino
✓
7
77
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
G.Soeda
62
3
T.Sandgren
✓
77
6
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Jaziri
✓
6
6
6
G.Soeda
3
4
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
G.Soeda
77
3
3
F.Verdasco
✓
62
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
G.Soeda
4
2
