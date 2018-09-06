ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
J.Millman VS A.Mannarino
2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - John Millman - Adrian Mannarino
ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between John Millman and Adrian Mannarino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
John
Millman
Millman
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age30
ATP ranking80
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
J.Millman
1
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
6
65
4
S.Johnson
✓
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
R.Haase
3
4
J.Millman
✓
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cecchinato
77
4
3
J.Millman
✓
65
6
6
Adrian
Mannarino
Mannarino
France
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking43
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Final
A.Mannarino
64
4
A.De Minaur
✓
77
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Semifinal
A.Mannarino
✓
6
4
6
A.Ramos
0
6
1
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
D.Džumhur
1
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
6
5
0
A
A.Mannarino
✓
3
7
0
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.Mannarino
✓
78
7
Z.Zhang
66
5
