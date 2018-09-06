ATP Tokyo
Singles | Quarter-final
J.Millman VS T.Daniel
4 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Ariake Coliseum
LIVE - John Millman - Taro Daniel
ATP Tokyo - 04 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between John Millman and Taro Daniel live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
John
Millman
Millman
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age30
ATP ranking80
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
L.Harris
3
2
J.Millman
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
✓
4
6
6
A.Mannarino
6
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
J.Millman
1
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
6
65
4
S.Johnson
✓
4
77
6
Taro
Daniel
Daniel
Japan
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age26
ATP ranking127
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
J.Thompson
4
63
T.Daniel
✓
6
77
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
T.Daniel
✓
6
4
77
B.Coric
4
6
65
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
T.Daniel
1
2
R.Albot
✓
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
T.Daniel
✓
6
6
T.Sandgren
2
0
ATP Gstaad
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
3
77
T.Daniel
1
6
62
