ATP Tokyo
Singles | Quarter-final

J.Millman VS T.Daniel

4 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Ariake Coliseum
LIVE - John Millman - Taro Daniel

ATP Tokyo - 04 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between John Millman and Taro Daniel live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

John Millman
John
Millman
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
80
Taro Daniel
Taro
Daniel
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
127
