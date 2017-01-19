ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

J.Thompson VS J.Londero

1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - Jordan Thompson - Juan Ignacio Londero

ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jordan Thompson and Juan Ignacio Londero live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jordan Thompson
Jordan
Thompson
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
56
Juan Ignacio Londero
Juan Ignacio
Londero
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
59
