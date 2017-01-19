ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
J.Thompson VS J.Londero
1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Rakuten Card Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jordan Thompson - Juan Ignacio Londero
ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jordan Thompson and Juan Ignacio Londero live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jordan
Thompson
Thompson
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
ATP ranking56
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik
✓
6
7
J.Thompson
4
5
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
3
6
5
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
4
6
J.Thompson
5
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
3
2
4
J.Thompson
✓
6
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
5
7
4
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
5
6
View more matches
Juan Ignacio
Londero
Londero
Argentina
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age26
ATP ranking59
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
J.Londero
3
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
63
3
J.Londero
✓
77
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more