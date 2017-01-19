ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
J.Thompson
4
63
T.Daniel
6
77
3 October 2019Colosseum
Match
All matches
LIVE - Jordan Thompson - Taro Daniel

ATP Tokyo - 03 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jordan Thompson and Taro Daniel live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jordan Thompson
Jordan
Thompson
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
56
Previous matches
Taro Daniel
Taro
Daniel
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
127
Previous matches
