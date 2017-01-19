ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
J.Thompson
4
63
T.Daniel
✓
6
77
3 October 2019Colosseum
Match
LIVE - Jordan Thompson - Taro Daniel
ATP Tokyo - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jordan Thompson and Taro Daniel live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jordan
Thompson
Thompson
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
ATP ranking56
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
6
J.Londero
3
6
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bublik
✓
6
7
J.Thompson
4
5
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
3
6
5
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
7
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
4
6
J.Thompson
5
65
6
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Sousa
3
2
4
J.Thompson
✓
6
6
6
Taro
Daniel
Daniel
Japan
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age26
ATP ranking127
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
T.Daniel
✓
6
4
77
B.Coric
4
6
65
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
2nd Round
T.Daniel
1
2
R.Albot
✓
6
6
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
1st Round
T.Daniel
✓
6
6
T.Sandgren
2
0
ATP Gstaad
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
3
77
T.Daniel
1
6
62
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
F.Baldi
4
4
T.Daniel
✓
6
6
