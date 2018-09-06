ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
L.Harris
3
2
J.Millman
✓
6
6
3 October 2019Colosseum
Match
LIVE - Lloyd Harris - John Millman
ATP Tokyo - 03 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lloyd Harris and John Millman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lloyd
Harris
Harris
South Africa
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking99
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
3
78
68
L.Harris
✓
6
66
710
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bublik
✓
78
6
L.Harris
66
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Harris
✓
65
6
6
J.Sousa
77
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Lajovic
3
3
L.Harris
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
M.Fucsovics
6
4
2
L.Harris
✓
4
6
6
John
Millman
Millman
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age30
ATP ranking80
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
✓
4
6
6
A.Mannarino
6
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
J.Millman
1
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
6
65
4
S.Johnson
✓
4
77
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
R.Haase
3
4
J.Millman
✓
6
6
