ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round
Result
L.Harris
3
2
J.Millman
6
6
3 October 2019Colosseum
LIVE - Lloyd Harris - John Millman

ATP Tokyo - 03 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lloyd Harris and John Millman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 03 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lloyd Harris
Lloyd
Harris
South AfricaSouth Africa
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
99
Previous matches
John Millman
John
Millman
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
80
Previous matches
