ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
L.Sonego VS H.Chung
30 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
LIVE - Lorenzo Sonego - Hyeon Chung
ATP Tokyo - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Hyeon Chung live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lorenzo
Sonego
Sonego
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age24
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
L.Sonego
1
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
✓
6
77
O.Otte
2
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
L.Sonego
2
4
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
✓
6
6
6
M.Granollers
3
4
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
P.Carreño
✓
79
6
L.Sonego
67
0
Hyeon
Chung
Chung
Korea
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age23
ATP ranking143
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
3
4
J.Sousa
✓
1
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
6
5
3
63
H.Chung
✓
1
2
7
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
✓
3
6
65
6
6
E.Escobedo
6
4
77
4
2
ATP Rotterdam
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
61
2
N.Basilashvili
✓
4
77
6
