ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

N.Djokovic VS A.Popyrin

1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Colosseum
Match
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Alexei Popyrin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Alexei Popyrin
Alexei
Popyrin
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
94
