ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
N.Djokovic VS A.Popyrin
1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Colosseum
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Alexei Popyrin
ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Alexei Popyrin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
N.Djokovic
4
5
1
A
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
7
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
6
D.Kudla
3
4
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
6
R.Carballés
4
1
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
6
3
3
D.Medvedev
✓
3
6
6
Alexei
Popyrin
Popyrin
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
ATP ranking94
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
2
5
F.Verdasco
✓
6
7
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
63
77
A.Popyrin
4
4
77
62
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Popyrin
✓
2
7
6
6
M.Kukushkin
6
5
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
✓
6
7
77
F.Delbonis
1
5
65
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
M.Kecmanovic
✓
77
6
A.Popyrin
65
3
