ATP Tokyo
Singles | Semifinal
Result
N.Djokovic
6
6
D.Goffin
3
4
5 October 2019Colosseum
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Novak Djokovic - David Goffin

ATP Tokyo - 05 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 05 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Previous matches
View more matches
David Goffin
David
Goffin
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
15
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Novak Djokovic races into Tokyo Open semi-final with demolition of Lucas Pouille

04/10/2019

Tennis news - David Goffin battles past Denis Shapovalov into Tokyo quarters

ATP Tokyo
03/10/2019

Tennis news - Novak Djokovic, Lucas Pouille through to Japan Open quarter-finals

ATP Tokyo
02/10/2019

Tennis news - Novak Djokovic cruises into second round in Tokyo

ATP Tokyo
01/10/2019