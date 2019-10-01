ATP Tokyo
Singles | Semifinal
Result
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
4
5 October 2019Colosseum
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - David Goffin
ATP Tokyo - 05 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and David Goffin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 05 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
L.Pouille
1
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
7
G.Soeda
3
5
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
A.Popyrin
4
2
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
N.Djokovic
4
5
1
A
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
7
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
6
D.Kudla
3
4
2
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
H.Chung
2
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
77
77
D.Shapovalov
65
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
1
710
6
P.Carreño
6
68
0
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
3
2
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
6
D.Goffin
2
2
0
