ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round
N.Djokovic VS G.Soeda
2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Colosseum
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Go Soeda
ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Go Soeda live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
A.Popyrin
4
2
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
N.Djokovic
4
5
1
A
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
7
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
6
D.Kudla
3
4
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
6
R.Carballés
4
1
4
Go
Soeda
Soeda
Japan
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age35
ATP ranking133
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
6
64
3
G.Soeda
✓
4
77
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
G.Soeda
5
63
A.Mannarino
✓
7
77
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
G.Soeda
62
3
T.Sandgren
✓
77
6
Australian Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Jaziri
✓
6
6
6
G.Soeda
3
4
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
G.Soeda
77
3
3
F.Verdasco
✓
62
6
6
