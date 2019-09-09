ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round

N.Djokovic VS G.Soeda

2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

User comments

LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Go Soeda

ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Go Soeda live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Previous matches
Go Soeda
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
133
Previous matches
