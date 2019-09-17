ATP Tokyo
Singles | Quarter-final

N.Djokovic VS L.Pouille

4 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Ariake Coliseum
Match
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Lucas Pouille

ATP Tokyo - 04 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Previous matches
Lucas Pouille
Lucas
Pouille
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
24
Previous matches
