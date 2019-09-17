ATP Tokyo
Singles | Quarter-final
N.Djokovic VS L.Pouille
4 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Ariake Coliseum
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Lucas Pouille
ATP Tokyo - 04 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
7
G.Soeda
3
5
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
A.Popyrin
4
2
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
N.Djokovic
4
5
1
A
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
7
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
6
D.Kudla
3
4
2
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
Lucas
Pouille
Pouille
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age25
ATP ranking24
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Nishioka
1
2
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
3
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
✓
77
6
L.Pouille
64
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
L.Pouille
66
64
J.Tsonga
✓
78
77
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
6
5
2
L.Pouille
✓
4
7
6
