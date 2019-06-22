ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

P.Andújar VS G.Simon

1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Rakuten Card Arena
Match
LIVE - Pablo Andújar - Gilles Simon

ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Andújar and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pablo Andújar
Pablo
Andújar
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
52
Previous matches
Gilles Simon
Gilles
Simon
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
50
Previous matches
