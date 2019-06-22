ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
P.Andújar VS G.Simon
1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - Pablo Andújar - Gilles Simon
ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pablo Andújar and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pablo
Andújar
Andújar
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age33
ATP ranking52
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
2nd Round
P.Andújar
5
5
R.Bautista
✓
7
7
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
S.Johnson
6
2
1
P.Andújar
✓
2
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
6
1
2
J.Tsonga
✓
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
6
6
P.Andújar
1
2
2
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
6
A.Bublik
4
3
2
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking50
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
711
6
G.Simon
69
2
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
3
4
G.Simon
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
0
G.Simon
2
0
A
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo
7
5
5
5
G.Simon
✓
5
7
7
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
7
77
G.Simon
5
64
