ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

R.Albot VS F.Krajinovic

1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - Radu Albot - Filip Krajinovic

ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Radu Albot and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Radu Albot
Radu
Albot
MoldovaMoldova
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
45
Filip Krajinovic
Filip
Krajinovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
49
