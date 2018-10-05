ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
R.Albot VS F.Krajinovic
1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Rakuten Card Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Radu Albot - Filip Krajinovic
ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Radu Albot and Filip Krajinovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Radu
Albot
Albot
Moldova
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age29
ATP ranking45
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
3
4
6
R.Albot
1
3
6
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
4
66
R.Albot
✓
6
78
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
3
6
62
G.Pella
✓
6
2
77
View more matches
Filip
Krajinovic
Krajinovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age27
ATP ranking49
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
6
5
2
L.Pouille
✓
4
7
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
F.Verdasco
6
4
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
3
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
P.Gojowczyk
5
4
F.Krajinovic
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Krajinovic
3
6
4
66
C.Stebe
✓
6
4
6
78
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
3rd Round
F.Krajinovic
2
0
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
0
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more