ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Albot VS Y.Uchiyama

2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Colosseum
Match
User comments

LIVE - Radu Albot - Yasutaka Uchiyama

ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Radu Albot and Yasutaka Uchiyama live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Radu Albot
Radu
Albot
MoldovaMoldova
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
45
Yasutaka Uchiyama
Yasutaka
Uchiyama
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
136
