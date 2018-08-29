ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round
R.Albot VS Y.Uchiyama
2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Colosseum
LIVE - Radu Albot - Yasutaka Uchiyama
ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Radu Albot and Yasutaka Uchiyama live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Radu
Albot
Albot
Moldova
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age29
ATP ranking45
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
6
7
F.Krajinovic
3
5
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
6
R.Albot
3
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
3
4
6
R.Albot
1
3
6
6
2
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
4
2
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
4
66
R.Albot
✓
6
78
View more matches
Yasutaka
Uchiyama
Uchiyama
Japan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age27
ATP ranking136
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
6
6
B.Paire
2
2
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
6
2
4
3
T.Sandgren
✓
3
6
6
6
ATP Brisbane
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Chardy
✓
6
3
77
Y.Uchiyama
4
6
64
ATP Brisbane
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
78
6
K.Edmund
66
4
ATP Brisbane
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
6
78
U.Humbert
4
66
View more matches
